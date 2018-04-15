Malaysian man arrested for role in Chew Eng Han's escape bid

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 42-year-old Malaysian man, Tan Kim Ho, for his suspected involvement in former City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han's attempt to escape Singapore by boat.

Chew was arrested on Feb 21, a day before he was due to start serving his three years and four months jail sentence for his role in the misuse of church funds scandal.

Another man, 53-year-old Tan Poh Teck, who was piloting the boat, was also arrested after their boat was intercepted by police in the sea off Pulau Ubin. They were headed for Malaysia.

Tan Kim Ho is believed to have been approached by another Malaysian, Khoo Kea Leng, to help Chew make his escape. Khoo was sentenced to six months' jail on Apr 12.

Tan was arrested in Malaysia with the help of the Royal Malaysia Police and was handed over to Singapore on Apr 14. He will be charged in court on Monday (Apr 16).

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Hsu Sin Yun, Commander of the Police Coast Guard, said: “Once again, I would like to thank the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) for their swift efforts in locating and arresting the suspect. This arrest highlights the close collaboration and strong relationship between the SPF and RMP. The SPF will spare no efforts to hunt down criminals who commit crimes in Singapore. We will continue to work with our foreign law enforcement partners to bring these criminals to justice.”





