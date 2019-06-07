Malaysian employee arrested for stealing more than S$250,000 of jewellery from Singapore retailer

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested three years after he allegedly stole more than S$250,000 worth of jewellery from the company he worked for in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Jun 7) that they received a report in February 2016 that more than 300 pieces of jewellery had gone missing from two outlets of a jewellery company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was later identified to be an employee of the jewellery company.

Police investigations also revealed he had fled from Singapore to Malaysia before the report was lodged.

"With strong co-operation and assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police, the man was arrested in Malaysia on 5 June 2019, pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by the Singapore State Courts," SPF said in a news release.

He was brought back to Singapore on Friday and will be charged on Saturday with criminal breach of trust as a servant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The SPF will spare no efforts to hunt down criminals who commit serious crimes in Singapore and flee our borders thereafter," said Assistant Commissioner Jarrod Pereira from the Clementi Police Division.

"We will work with our foreign law enforcement partners to bring these fugitives to justice.”

If found guilty, he can be jailed for a term not exceeding 15 years and fined.