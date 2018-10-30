Man arrested for trying to smuggle S$250,000 of drugs through Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (Oct 29) after authorities found nearly 6kg worth of drugs hidden in his car.

The drugs are estimated to be worth about S$256,000, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint statement.

The man, driving a Malaysia-registered car, arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint at 1.55pm on Monday.

He was directed to undergo further checks, during which ICA officers found several black bundles of suspected controlled drugs in the back compartment of the car.

The CNB was notified and a further search of the car by both ICA and CNB officers uncovered about 2.95kg of cannabis, 2.38kg of heroin and 546g of Ice.

The drugs were packed in various bundles and hidden throughout the car, including in the air-conditioner vents, seat covers and rear seat backrest.

The man was subsequently arrested for suspected importation of controlled drugs, and investigations are ongoing.

The amount of drugs seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of nearly 1,900 users for a week.