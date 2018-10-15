Man pleads guilty to police impersonation scam involving more than S$750,000

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday (Oct 15) to being part of a police impersonation scam that swindled victims of more than S$750,000.

Tan Kim Hui, a Malaysian, had helped to collect and transfer the money for an international syndicate.

Advertisement

Posing as police officers, the scammers contacted the victims and told them that they were under investigation for various offences.

The scammers will then deceive the victims into handing over control of their bank accounts, after which money will be withdrawn.

Tan was first introduced to the syndicate in early 2017, taking instructions from a Malaysian person known only as "Ole".

Tan's role in the syndicate's operations was to travel to Singapore to collect the money and take it back to Malaysia. He made 14 such trips and was paid between S$65 and S$500 per trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During one such trip in July last year, he collected more than S$160,000 from a victim at Tiong Bahru Market, and another S$100,000 from a second victim at Woodlands MRT Station.

Tan pleaded guilty to five charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Offences Act. Nine other charges will be taken into consideration.

He is likely to be sentenced in December.

Tan has two other accomplices: Lay Guo Zheng, whose case is still pending, and Gerald Yap, who has been dealt with.