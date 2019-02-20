Motorcyclist tries to smuggle cigarettes hidden in loaf of bread into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man was caught on Saturday (Feb 16) with packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint - including five packets in a hollowed-out loaf of bread.

Officers uncovered a total of seven packets of cigarettes on the 38-year-old, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

In addition to the five packets hidden in the loaf of bread - which was placed in the man's motorcycle basket - officers also found one packet in the man's pocket and another in the padding of his helmet.

A pack was also found inside the padding of the man's helmet. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," said the authority.

The incident follows a similar case earlier this month where an 80-year-old man was caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes in his bags at the Singapore Cruise Centre.