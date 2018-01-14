Malaysian PM Najib Razak to visit Singapore for 8th Leaders' Retreat

SINGAPORE: The much-awaited Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Johor Baru and Singapore will be one step closer to construction when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosts his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak at the 8th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat from Monday (Jan 15).

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Jan 14) that the two prime ministers will witness the signing of a bilateral agreement on the 4km RTS Link during the two-day retreat.

The cross-border MRT system, first announced in 2010, will run from Woodlands North station (along the Thomson-East Coast line) to Bukit Chagar in Johor.

The RTS Link will be able to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction when up and running.

MFA said Mr Lee and Mr Najib will also attend the official opening of Marina One and Duo.

The two mixed development projects by M+S, a joint venture between Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and Malaysia’s Khazanah, cost about S$7 billion and S$4 billion respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These two iconic projects will bring tangible, mutual benefits to both countries, arising from the full implementation of the points of agreement on Malayan Railway land in 2011,” MFA added.

While in Singapore, Mr Najib and his wife will also call on President Halimah Yacob, and be hosted to a private dinner by Mr and Mrs Lee.

MFA said the Leaders’ Retreat is the key platform for both prime ministers to review progress in bilateral ties and set the direction going forward.

Prime Minister Najib will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several Malaysian cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

The Singaporean delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and several cabinet ministers.