Male suspect arrested for cheating another man of S$70,000 in online love scam

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating another man of more than S$70,000 in an Internet love scam, said the police on Monday (May 27).

The victim, a 38-year-old man, had lodged a report at about 10am on Sunday that he had been cheated by two men, the police said.

The victim claimed he had befriended both men on a dating website. He said he was introduced to the second man by the first man, the news release said.

According to the victim, he had transferred money to both men after they requested for assistance with various items, including school fees and living expenses.

The men subsequently became uncontactable.

After follow-up investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division found out that a 32-year-old man was believed to have used different monikers on the dating site to cheat the victim.

The suspect was arrested on the same day and will be charged on Monday.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.