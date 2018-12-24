Mamanda restaurant to close by April 2019 following lease termination

SINGAPORE: Mamanda, a Malay fine dining restaurant at Kampong Glam, will close by April 2019 after its lease was terminated by the Malay Heritage Foundation (MHF).

In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 26), an MHF spokesperson said the termination was due to "several regrettable circumstances".

Advertisement

"We appreciate Mamanda's efforts at promoting our Malay customs and traditions, as well as our culinary heritage at the premises over the last six years. However, due to several regrettable circumstances, we have proceeded to terminate Mamanda's lease at 73 Sultan Gate.

"We are unable to disclose these circumstances as they are currently being dealt with by our lawyers. Nonetheless, we continue to applaud their efforts and would like to wish Mamanda continued success in their future endeavours," the statement said.



The Foundation said that it will be looking for new partners to collaborate with. Kampong Glam is one of several precincts that will form part of the pilot business improvement districts (BID), mooted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

A tender notice for the site was published on Dec 14. A tender briefing and visit to the site has been scheduled for Jan 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The seven-year-old restaurant on Monday said that the news came at "short notice" and that it was "shocked" to learn that MHF had already advertised open tender offers for the location, a heritage building.

"WE HAVE NEVER NOT PAID OUR RENTAL"

Founder and managing director Zulkarnine Hafiz said that the restaurant was not facing any rental arrears at the time it received the notice of termination.

"We have never not paid our rental," he stated in a response to a Channel NewsAsia query.



"We did not have any rental arrears when we received the legal letter ... We have paid advance rental until Feb 2019. However, MHF still terminated our contract."

Mamanda restaurant, located at 73 Sultan Gate, is set to close by April 2019. (Photo: Facebook@Mamanda)

Mr Hafiz also said that communication issues with MHF arose after a change in management.

"Over the years with the previous board management, whenever we had problems, we could easily meet and discuss ... but with the new board management, when we received the legal letter, we requested a meeting. We wrote them via email, WhatsApp and even came down to their office, but our request was turned down.

"We were not given a chance to share our concerns, challenges or problems."

He also added that the restaurant had "always exceeded" MHF's Key Performance Indicators and that it currently has no plans to relocate.



According to a Berita Harian report, four parties have expressed interest in the location to date - The Landmark Group, Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak, Islamic Restaurant and Pondok Abang.



Meanwhile. the restaurant is focusing on helping clients who have made wedding and other event bookings after Apr 1, 2019 find other suitable locations, Mr Hafiz confirmed.



"We have since met with all the affected clients and they have agreed to our proposed plan. Some deposits are returned. They have been very understanding and appreciate our help in looking for other suitable locations."

