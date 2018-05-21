Man, 22, jailed for rioting and attacking victims with taser, baton

SINGAPORE: A 22 year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to three years’ jail, nine strokes of the cane and a S$5,100 fine for committing a host of offences in multiple incidents that saw him attack some of his victims with weapons, including a taser and baton.

Among the list of his offences include rioting, voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of weapons and driving without a licence, court documents show.

Pong Jia Rong Kenji pleaded guilty on Monday (May 21) to nine charges. Another 10 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

He was also disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

The court heard that on one occasion, Pong and his group – which included at least 10 people – had set upon another, smaller group in the early hours of Sep 1, 2016 in the vicinity of St James Power Station.

Prior to the attack, Pong’s group had asked one of the victims, 22-year-old Capone Valerio Nicodemo, which gang he belonged to, but the victim replied that it was none of their concern.

During the attack, another victim, 22-year-old Ng Tai Rong, was also punched, kicked and hit with a traffic cone by the group. Pong also attempted to use a taser on Mr Ng, who managed to dodge in time.

The group started to disperse after they noticed Mr Ng had fallen to the ground, bleeding. By the time the police arrived, Pong had fled the scene.

On another occasion, Pong and another group attacked 19-year-old Ngiam Hai Jun Eugene along Cuscaden Road on May 7, 2017. Court documents did not indicate the reason behind the attack.

In a bid to stop the assault, an eyewitness shouted that the police were coming. When Pong and his group showed no signs of stopping the assault, the eyewitness took her phone out and began taking a video of the incident.

Seeing this, Pong went to her and told her to stop taking the video. He also shoved her. Another member of his group also came towards her and punched her repeatedly.

During the incident, two other eyewitnesses were also attacked: One for also trying to take a video, and the other for trying to call the police.

By the time the police arrived, Pong had fled. He was eventually arrested on May 19, 2017.

While out on bail, Pong attacked another victim at St James Power Station with an extendable baton, causing the man to bleed from his head, court documents show.

Pong had also been caught with weapons including a stun device and a knuckleduster on separate occasions. Two packets of methamphetamine were also found in Pong’s home.

For rioting, Pong could have been jailed up to seven years, and caned. For voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, he could have been jailed up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of those punishments.