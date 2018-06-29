Man, 37, arrested for attempted armed robbery in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Jun 29) for attempting to rob a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint inside a lift in Tampines, police said in a news release.

The incident took place at Block 493D Tampines Street 43. Police said they received a report that an unknown man armed with a knife had entered the lift with the victim and attempted to rob her.



Advertisement

It is understood that the victim suffered some cuts on her finger as the man tried to grab her handbag. The man failed to take anything in the end.



Police eventually arrested the suspect along Tampines Street 43 after establishing his identity with the aid of police cameras.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with attempted armed robbery. If found guilty, he faces up to seven years' jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

