SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob the 89-year-old owner of a money changer at The Central mall on Saturday (Oct 20).

The police received a report at about 8.20pm on Saturday that a man had attempted to rob the victim at 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, the police said in a news release on Monday.

The suspect was arrested at about 4am on Monday along Bedok South Ave 2, the police added.

According to a report by Channel 8 News on Sunday, the suspect failed in his robbery attempt and fled empty-handed.

The owner of the money changer at Twin Towers Exchange, which is located at the basement level of the mall, was however left with minor injuries to his face.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday with armed robbery with hurt, the release said.

If convicted, he faces between five and 20 years' jail.