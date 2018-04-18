Man accused of attacking MP Tan Wu Meng charged with criminal trespass, assault

SINGAPORE: The 32-year-old man who allegedly assaulted Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC Tan Wu Meng at a Meet-the-People session (MPS) on Monday was charged in court on Wednesday (Apr 18) with criminal trespass and assault.

Mohammed Ameen Mohamed Maideen is accused of trespassing into a unit on the first floor of Block 334, Clementi Avenue 2, where he allegedly assaulted Mr Tan at about 10.08pm.

Ameen had “caused hurt to the Honourable Member of Parliament Dr Tan Wu Meng by grabbing (him) forcefully around the neck, slamming him against the wall, and then punching him multiple times on his body”, court documents said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Tan, who is from the People’s Action Party, said Ameen attended the MPS on Monday night, where the MP had written an appeal letter for him.

While Dr Tan was speaking to another resident, Ameen allegedly “rushed into the interview area and started hitting me”, he said, adding that the assault knocked him onto the floor.

Ameen was remanded for two weeks at the Institute of Mental Health and will appear in court again on May 10.

For criminal trespass, Ameen could be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,500. For assaulting the MP, Ameen could be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$5,000.