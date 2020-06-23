Man accused of leaving home during circuit breaker to ride PMD, meet others in wee hours

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man is accused of leaving his home without reasonable excuse during the circuit breaker period to meet others in the early morning hours.

Justin Ong Jia Hao, 20, was charged on Tuesday (Jun 23) with two counts for leaving his home without reasonable excuse and another two counts for meeting others for a social purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to charge sheets, Ong breached Regulation 6 of the COVID-19 regulations to meet friends on two separate occasions.



He is accused of leaving his flat in Bedok North from 1am to 5am on Apr 25, to chat with friends and ride a personal mobility device (PMD) at Marina Bay Sands, Mount Faber and along Lower Delta Road.

At 3.47am that day, he allegedly met 15 people along Lower Delta Road to chat and the group rode their PMDs.

The 15 are: Nur Muhammad Danish Safhuda Safar Rudin, Izzati Nadirah Ibrahim, Karthik Naidu Balakrishnan, Fadhl Ahmad Rosli, Nurezaharni Abdul Razak, Muhammad Sahil Mohd Ali, Misha Nur Rasyana Rashid, Muhammad Husain Khamis, Sayyidina’ali Safri, Angel Lim Shu Huay, Muhammad Izwan Mohd Sidek and four unknown riders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several of the 15, including Danish and Izzati, were charged last week.

More than a month after this group gathering, Ong allegedly left his flat again on May 30.

He is accused of leaving his flat at about 2am to meet Angel Lim Shu Huay, who is also named in charge sheets on the PMD incident, at the public area behind Downtown Line station, along Central Boulevard.

Ong will return to court to plead guilty on Jul 21.

For each charge of contravening the COVID-19 regulations, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram