Man accused of trespassing into university room to steal vibrator

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man is accused of trespassing into a room in a university and stealing a vibrator, before returning months later to the same room to "fiddle" with a sex toy.

The man, who cannot be named along with the exact location due to gag orders protecting the victim's identity, returned to court for a mention of his case on Monday (Nov 30).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He faces four charges: Two of criminal trespass, one of theft and a fourth charge of sending insulting communication to the victim through the mobile app Telegram.

According to charge sheets, the man trespassed into the room on a university campus on two occasions between Jan 3 and Jan 9 last year, intending to commit an offence of stealing a vibrator.

He allegedly stole a pink vibrator worth S$40 from the room.

The man is also accused of trespassing into the same place on Jul 18 last year, with the intent to annoy the room occupant by "rummaging through her belongings and fiddling with her sex toy".

Advertisement

Advertisement

That night, he allegedly used insulting words towards the victim on Telegram, causing her alarm.

The man will return to court in January. If convicted of criminal trespass, he faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

If found guilty of theft, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined. If convicted of sending insulting communication with the intent to cause alarm, he could be jailed for up to eight months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.