Man and woman charged with leaving their homes repeatedly to socialise during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: During the "circuit breaker" when socialising outside of your household was prohibited, a woman allegedly left her home six times to meet other people.

Letchimi, 37, was charged on Tuesday (Jun 9) with 12 counts of breaking COVID-19 regulations by leaving her house without a reasonable excuse and for meeting others for a social purpose.

One of the men she is accused of meeting, 56-year-old Ravindran Marimuthu, was also given 12 similar charges.

Letchimi is accused of leaving her flat at Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 on six occasions over five days between Apr 11 and May 21.

She allegedly met up to four men, sometimes at the void deck of another block in Ang Mo Kio, and drank alcohol with two men on one occasion. On another occasion, she met three men at the corridor and staircase landing outside her flat for a social purpose, charge sheets state.

The men she is accused of meeting include Shanmuganathan Thangaragu and Ravindran. She also allegedly met a person named Logeswaran Rajagopal several times at the void deck of Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

The final occasion was at 11.37pm on May 21, when Letchimi, who goes by one name, allegedly met Logeswaran and Ravindran at the open area between Blocks 505 and 507 at Ang Mo Kio Ave 8.

Ravindran was also given 12 charges of breaking COVID-19 regulations by leaving his house without reasonable excuse and for meeting others for a social purpose.

His charge sheets state that he left his home at Block 510 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, six times on six days between Apr 11 and May 21, but the documents did not state who he met.

Ravindran will return to court to plead guilty on Jun 30, while Letchimi is set to plead guilty on Jul 7.

They each face up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both per charge.

