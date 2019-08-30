Man arrested after 73-year-old dies from being hit on the head by falling bottle

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Aug 28) after an elderly victim was hit on the head by a bottle that fell from a high-rise condominium building in Tanjong Pagar.

In a news release on Friday (Aug 30), police said they were alerted to the incident at about 8.40pm on Aug 18 at 18 Spottiswoode Park Road.

A 73-year-old man had been hit by a bottle that fell from the building, the authorities said.

The victim was taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital and died of his injuries the next day.

The suspect, will be charged in court for causing death by rash act on Friday.

If convicted, he may be jailed up to five years, fined or both.



