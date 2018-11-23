Man arrested after CNB seizes nearly 4.3kg of heroin worth S$300,000

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for the suspected trafficking of 4.26kg of heroin, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Nov 23).

Heroin worth nearly S$300,000 and cash worth more than S$64,300 were seized in an operation conducted in the vicinity of Haig Road.

During the operation, officers seized a bundle containing 455g of heroin from his e-scooter and cash worth more than S$6,800 from the suspect as he exited a lift on the ground floor of a building.

The suspect was then escorted to his hideout, where officers conducted a search and found 14 bundles containing about 3.81kg of heroin that were hidden in the wooden headboard of a bed frame.

Central Narcotics Bureau officers found heroin hidden in the wooden headboard of a bed frame. (Photo: CNB)

Cash worth more than S$57,500 was also recovered from his hideout. Investigation into the suspect's drug activities are ongoing.

The CNB said that 4.26kg of heroin was enough to "feed the addiction of about 2,030 abusers for a week".