Man charged with sexual assault, attempted rape arrested after court no-show

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man who failed to turn up in court to plead guilty to charges of sexual assault by penetration and attempted rape has been arrested, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Mar 24).

The man had been due to plead guilty in the High Court on Monday morning, however, he did not attend his hearing and became uncontactable. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the High Court later that day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police mounted an operation and the man was arrested on Tuesday. Another 21-year-old man, who is an associate of his, was also arrested by police for allegedly harbouring him and will be charged on Wednesday.

“The police are investigating the absconder for additional offences,” SPF said in a news release.



The absconder's charges relate to his alleged involvement in the rape and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris in October 2017.

Another man was charged with raping the girl, and pleaded guilty in October 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The police are committed to keeping Singapore safe, and will spare no effort in ensuring that offenders are brought to justice to face the full brunt of the law,” SPF said.

“The police would like to remind the public that harbouring an offender is a serious offence punishable with imprisonment and fine.”

