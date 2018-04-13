Man arrested after crashing e-scooter into girl in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested over a case of rash act causing hurt along Pasir Ris Drive 1, police said on Friday (Apr 13).

An 11-year-old girl was also taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Thursday night, authorities added.

The girl's father, Mr Rahmat Nizam Samat, said his wife received a phone call at around 7.15pm alerting her that her daughter was bleeding at the mouth outside Pasir Ris East Community Club (CC).

"I made my way there and found out she had been hit from the back by an e-scooter rider," Mr Rahmat Nizam told Channel NewsAsia.

"The doctors at KK hospital had to realign my kid's jaw and gums. She lost two teeth due to the incident and sustained cuts and abrasions to her head and under her right eye, as well as to her left palm, elbows and knees."

He added: "She was given seven days of MC and will need to return (on Friday) for further check-ups."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.

