Man arrested after driving car towards police, injuring one officer: SPF

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested after he accelerated his car and drove towards police officers, leaving one of them injured, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Thursday (Aug 13).

The 37-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt and a drug-related offence on Thursday, the police said.

In an operation on Wednesday, the police conducted a check on a man along Bukit Merah Lane.

During the check, the man was "uncooperative", said SPF.

He accelerated his car and drove towards the police officers who attended to the incident, said the authorities, injuring one police officer. He then drove off.

The man will be charged in court on Friday for the offence of rash act causing hurt. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to one year, or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts which threaten the safety of our officers and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the authorities.