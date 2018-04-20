Man arrested after police seize more than 1,000 counterfeit items

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man suspected of selling counterfeit goods online has been arrested, the police said on Friday (Apr 20).

A total of 1,153 pieces of "trademark infringing" goods, including bags, wallets, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, sunglasses, watches, bracelets and cardholders, were seized on Thursday, the police said in a news release.

The items, which had an estimated street value of about S$62,000, were recovered in an operation at Keat Hong Close in Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok Street 22, the police said.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had used an e-commerce platform to order the counterfeit goods from foreign sources, before reselling them locally via another e-commerce platform," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.



"The Police take a serious view of intellectual property right infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for the law. With the growth of e-commerce platforms, members of the public are advised to be careful of counterfeit products being sold on such platforms," the police added.

If found guilty, the man may be fined up to S$100,000 and/or jailed for up to five years.

