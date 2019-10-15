58-year-old suspect arrested for slashing man with knife during robbery in Tanglin Halt

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was charged in court with armed robbery with hurt on Tuesday (Oct 15), after attacking another man with a knife and robbing him of his phone.

Police said they received a report on the incident at about 10.40pm on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the report, the man had “slashed a male victim with a fruit knife and robbed him of his mobile phone along Tanglin Halt Road”, near Commonwealth.

Officers from Clementi Police Department established the identity of the man through investigations and arrested him on the same day.

If convicted, the man could be jailed between five and 20 years. He could also receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.