Man arrested for attempted aggravated outrage of modesty in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Aug 15) for his suspected involvement in a case of attempted aggravated outrage of modesty.

The police received a report on Friday from a 21-year-old woman who said that an unknown man had grabbed her from the back and covered her mouth with a T-shirt at a void deck along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television cameras and police cameras, the man was identified by Jurong Police Division officers and arrested.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with attempted aggravated outrage of modesty. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and caning.

