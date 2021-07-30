Man arrested for suspected involvement in causing 'grievous hurt' along Clementi Avenue 5

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly causing grievous hurt to another man in an assault in the early hours of Thursday (Jul 29), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

The police were alerted to the case at 5.35am on Thursday, when the man allegedly kicked and punched the victim along Clementi Avenue 5.

He fled the scene before the police arrived, SPF said, adding that the victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The man was arrested within three hours of the alleged assault, said the police.

Preliminary investigations show that both men "are believed to be known to each other" and had a dispute before the incident, police said.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offence which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or caning.

