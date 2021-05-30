Man arrested over alleged involvement in series of car rental scams

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (May 29) for his suspected involvement in a series of car rental scams.

On May 16, police received a report from a victim claiming that he had been cheated by a seller on online marketplace Carousell after responding to a car rental advertisement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The seller had offered the victim an attractive price for the rental of a car," said the police in a media release on Sunday.

After the victim made a deposit via PayNow, the man became uncontactable and did not deliver the car rental services.

Police were able to establish the identity of the suspect through investigations and arrested him on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in several other similar cases of scams, said the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man will be charged in court on Monday for cheating. If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised members of the public to be careful when making online purchases: