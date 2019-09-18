Man accused of molesting teenager while pretending to take body measurements
SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a woman on the pretext of taking her body measurements for a clothing advertisement, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 18).
The 18-year-old woman made a police report on Sep 6.
According to the police, the man contacted the victim on Instagram, posing as a woman and offering free clothes and cash for advertising clothes on her social media account.
The man requested to meet to get her body measurements before the clothes were sent to her.
"Prior to the meet up, the man then deceived the victim that 'she' was unable to be at the location and 'her' brother would be there to obtain the victim’s body measurements instead," said the police.
The pair entered a residential unit where the woman was told to undress for her measurements to be taken. He then molested her, said the police.
"The man neither provided clothes nor paid the victim, as initially offered," authorities added.
The suspect was arrested the next day. He is believed to be involved in other cases of outrage of modesty, the police said.
If found guilty, he faces up to two years in jail, a fine, caning or any combinations of such punishments.
The police advised members of the public to be wary of strangers who make offers on social media platforms.
“Be wary of dubious modelling job offers that require you to send compromising photos of yourself or to undress for body measurements,” the police said.