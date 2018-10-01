Man arrested for allegedly trying to extort S$500,000 from Standard Chartered Bank

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort S$500,000 from Standard Chartered Bank.



The bank had received anonymous emails demanding the money in exchange for "non-leakage of confidential information belonging to the bank", said the police in a news release on Monday (Oct 1).

Standard Chartered filed a police report on Sep 27, and the suspect was arrested on Sunday along Kovan Road.



Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect used multiple fictitious accounts to send the emails. He is also believed to have used overseas registered mobile lines and Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to mask his identity and evade detection, the police said.

Several laptops and mobile phones have been seized from the suspect in connection to the case.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday with attempted extortion. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to five years and caned.



