Man arrested after assaulting, robbing victim of handphone and S$200

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing a victim of his handphone and S$200 in cash, said the police on Thursday (Jan 21).

The victim made a report at about 10am on Wednesday that he had been assaulted and robbed by an unknown man the previous day, the police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened along Bedok North Avenue 1.

The suspect was identified with the help of CCTV and police camera footage, and arrested within two hours of the report being made, said the police.

He will be charged on Friday with robbery with hurt. If convicted, the man faces between five and 20 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.