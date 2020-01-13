Suspect arrested for attacking man with knife at Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jan 13) after he allegedly attacked another man with a knife at Woodlands.

Police were alerted of the incident on Jan 11 at around 10pm when a fight took place at Woodlands Street 13.

"A man was found with wounds allegedly inflicted by the suspect with a knife," said police in the media release.

The suspect was arrested following investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He will be charged on Tuesday for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years with fine and/or caning.

