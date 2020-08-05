Man arrested after bottles of wine stolen from houses that were broken into

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man has been arrested after the police received reports that bottles of wine were stolen from several houses that were broken into.

Between Jun 14 and Jul 28, the police received separate reports that houses along Chancery Hill Road, Berrima Road, Whitley Road and Tan Sim Boh Road had been broken into, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Wednesday (Aug 5).

"Through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Aug 4," said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with housebreaking and theft. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police urged property owners to take crime prevention measures, such as securing doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before leaving the premises unattended.

They should not keep large sums of cash or valuables on the premises, and should install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and close circuit surveillance cameras to cover the access points into the property.

