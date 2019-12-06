Man arrested after spending more than S$4,200 on missing credit card

SINGAPORE: A man who is believed to have used someone else's credit card to purchase more than S$4,200 worth of items was arrested on Thursday (Dec 5).

The 37-year-old man had used found the credit card and used it to buy several items, including a mobile phone and two pieces of jewellery, the police said in a news release on Friday.

The police said the victim reported on Nov 26 that several unauthorised transactions had been made using his missing credit card.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday following investigations, the police said.

"A mobile phone and two pieces of jewellery, which are believed to have been purchased using the victim’s credit card, one transaction receipt, and cash were seized as case exhibits," the police said.

The suspect will be charged with cheating on Saturday. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

