37-year-old man arrested over cat slashing cases in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man believed to be involved in a series of cat slashing cases reported in Ang Mo Kio since April was arrested on Tuesday (Jun 8), said the National Parks Board (NParks).

The man was arrested in an operation conducted by NParks' Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) with police support on Tuesday morning, said Ms Jessica Kwok, the agency's group director for community animal engagement.

He will be charged on Wednesday with animal cruelty, an offence under the Animals and Birds Act, said Ms Kwok.

Animal welfare group SPCA told CNA last month that 10 cats with slash wounds had been seen in Ang Mo Kio since an injured cat was first spotted at the end of April.



The incidents occurred around several Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio - 302, 316B, 335, 337, 343, and 346.



The cases were reported to the authorities, who were investigating, SPCA said at the time.

"Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility," said NParks' Ms Kwok on Tuesday.

The public can reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty to the AVS online or at the Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600.

"As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help," said Ms Kwok, adding that information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.

