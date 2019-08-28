Man arrested for misusing boarding pass at Changi Airport's transit hall to send off wife

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Aug 25) after misusing his boarding pass at the transit hall of Changi Airport to send off his wife.

The man had entered the transit area to send off his wife and had no intention of departing Singapore, the Singapore Police Force said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The police added that 33 people have been arrested since January for the misuse of boarding passes.

This compares with 40 people who were arrested for the same reason for the whole of last year.

“The police would like to remind all passengers that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places,” the Facebook post said.

“Passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations.

"Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter into the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act.”

Anyone convicted could be imprisoned for up to two years, given a maximum fine of S$20,000, or both.