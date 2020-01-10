Man arrested in cheating scam involving electronic products

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested over his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases involving electronic products.

In a news release on Friday (Jan 10), police said they received a report on Nov 29, 2019 from a victim claiming that a man had cheated him.

"The man had allegedly claimed to be an employee of an electronics company and was able to sell the company's products to the victim at discounted prices," said police.

The victim said he was cheated into making several payments to the man, but never received the products promised.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday following investigations from officers in the Woodlands Police Division.

He is believed to have been behind at least six other similar cheating cases involving more than S$46,000.



The suspect will be charged on Thursday. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

