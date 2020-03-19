Man arrested after cheating food deliverymen of payment

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he was suspected of cheating food deliverymen out of their payments, police said on Thursday (Mar 19).

Police received reports between Mar 9 and Mar 14 of food deliverymen not receiving payment for food they had delivered to various units in a residential block along Choa Chu Kang Drive.

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly ordered through delivery companies on cash terms, setting units not related to him as the delivery address. He would instruct the deliverymen to leave the food outside the unit and inform them that payment would be made via bank transfer, said police.

The food was collected but no payment was made, authorities added.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Wednesday.

He will be charged in court with cheating on Friday. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

