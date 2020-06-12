Man arrested over cheating case involving motorcycle sale via Telegram

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jun 10) for allegedly cheating another person of more than S$1,000 over the sale of a motorcycle.



The police said in a news release on Friday that they were alerted to the case on May 29.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"A victim had agreed to purchase a motorcycle from the 26-year-old man, who was unknown to him, through Telegram," said the police.

However after he paid a deposit of more than S$1,000 via bank transfer, the victim said he did not receive the motorcycle as promised, and was told to make further payments.



Suspecting that he was cheated, he lodged a police report.



Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of cheating, the 26-year-old faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.



The police advised members of the public to take precautions when making purchases online.



Shoppers should bear in mind that the party they are dealing with online is a stranger and should find out how the online platform can safeguard their interests or help them resolve disputes, said the police.



Members of the public should also insist on cash on delivery, especially if responding to online classified advertisements.



“If advance payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to only release your payment to the seller upon your receipt of the item,” the police added.



For more information on scams, members of the public can visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688. Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online.