Taiwanese man arrested over S$14,600 China officials impersonation scam

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Taiwanese man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a China officials impersonation scam, according to a police news release on Tuesday (May 8).

In this case, a 59-year-old man said he received a phone call on May 4 from a man claiming to be from the Chinese police.

He was told that he had been identified as a suspect in a cross-border fraud case, and had to make an online money transfer to a Chinese bank account as part of investigations.

When he said he did not know how to make such transfers, he was then told to withdraw all the money in his bank account and deliver it to a man in Toa Payoh Central.

"He complied out of fear, and handed over S$14,610 on the same day, as directed by the caller," said the police.

The man then lodged a police report on Monday saying he had been cheated in a phone scam.

The police arrested the Taiwanese man on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to be involved in other similar cases, said the police.

The man will be charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property on Wednesday.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

The case comes about a month after two Taiwanese men were arrested for allegedly cheating a 58-year-old woman out of S$70,000.

The police warned members of the public to take precautions if they receive unsolicited calls for money, including ignoring such calls and not giving out personal information to these callers.

To seek scam-related advice, members of the public can call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.