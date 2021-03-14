Man arrested near Clementi coffee shop for carrying offensive weapon

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was arrested early on Sunday morning (Mar 14) for the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for help at about 12.10am. A man was "allegedly seen holding a knife and walking towards a coffee shop along Clementi West Street 2", it added.



He was arrested and a knife was seized.



The man will be charged in court on Monday with the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, which carries a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.



“The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law,” SPF said.