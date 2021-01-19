Man arrested for allegedly spending more than S$2,000 on credit card he found

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jan 18) for allegedly making unauthorised transactions worth more than S$2,000 with a found credit card.



The police said in a news release on Tuesday that they received a report on Jan 1 at about 12.50pm from the victim, who discovered that several unauthorised purchases had been made with his missing credit card.



Following investigations, Commercial Affairs Department officers identified the man and arrested him.



The man had allegedly found the victim’s credit card and used it to make unauthorised transactions amounting to more than S$2,000, said the police.



Two pairs of shoes, four bottles of wine, a coffee machine, some coffee capsules and a shirt, which were believed to have been purchased using the victim’s credit card, were seized as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of cheating. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.



The police reminded members of the public that unauthorised use of another person’s credit or debit card is a serious offence.



Credit and debit card holders are advised to keep their cards safe with them at all times and call their card issuing banks immediately if these cards are lost or stolen.

Members of the public can opt for an SMS notification to be sent to their mobile phone for any charges incurred on their credit or debit cards.

They should also check their bank statements regularly and immediately alert the bank should there be any discrepancies or unauthorised charges, said the police.