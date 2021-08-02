Man arrested for mischief, accused of damaging Singapore flags and banners in Punggol

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 2) for alleged offences of mischief and for carrying offensive weapons.

The police said they acted after receiving information that a man had cut down Singapore flags displayed around Punggol Walk on Aug 2.

"The man was purportedly found in possession of a pair of scissors and a knife," said the police in a media release.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly damaged multiple Singapore national flags and decorative banners displayed in the vicinity of Punggol Field, Punggol Central and Punggol Walk."



The man will be charged in court on Tuesday.

For possessing an offensive weapon, he could be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane if convicted.



The offence of mischief carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both.