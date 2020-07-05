Man arrested for damaging PAP election posters in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly damaging People’s Action Party (PAP) election posters around Woodlands Street 13.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that it received a report about the incident at about 9.40am on Saturday.

"Officers from Woodlands Police Division investigated and established the identity of the man who is believed to have committed the act, and arrested him," the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners.

Those found guilty may be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to 12 months.

This is the third case involving damaged election posters during the 2020 General Election campaign period.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for damaging Progress Singapore Party election posters in Bukit Batok East Ave 5.

In a separate case, a 13-year-old teenager is assisting with investigations into damaged PAP election posters near Hougang Avenue 10.

