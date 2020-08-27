Man arrested after crashing car into traffic light, building pillar at Shenton Way

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 24) after hitting a traffic light with his car and crashing into the pillar of a nearby building, said police.



A knife and suspected drug paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle, said police in the news release on Thursday.

On Sunday at around 2.30am, authorities were conducting a joint operation at Connaught Drive when a car was observed to have gone against the flow of traffic.

When traffic police officers signalled to the driver to stop, he drove past them and sped off. The officers then gave chase in their vehicle.



Police said the car subsequently hit the traffic light a the junction of Palmer Road and Shenton Way before crashing into a nearby building where it came to a stop.

The driver then abandoned his car and fled on foot, police said, adding that no injuries were reported from the incident.

The man was later arrested on the next day along Niven Road. Investigations are ongoing.



If found guilty of dangerous driving, the man can be jailed up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$5,000.

For carrying offensive weapons in public places, the man could also face a jail term of up to three years and caned at least six strokes.

