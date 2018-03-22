Man arrested after driving car into motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Mar 22) for suspected drink-driving after he drove into the motorcycle lane and hit a divider at the Woodlands Checkpoint.



In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the man, a Singaporean, was stopped by ICA officers. He appeared to be in a daze and reeked of alcohol, ICA said.

The man was referred to the Singapore Police Force for further investigations, said ICA.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 6.05am and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that the car was towed away later.



ICA said that drink-driving is a "serious offence" as it poses danger not only to the driver but to other road users and, in this case, checkpoint users, too.



"ICA and SPF take a serious view on such errant drivers and do not condone their irresponsible road behaviour," it added.

