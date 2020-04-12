Man arrested for driving lorry against the flow of traffic along Tampines Expressway

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of dangerous driving, police said in a news release on Sunday (Apr 12).

At about 11.40pm on Thursday, the Traffic Police received several calls about a lorry driver driving against the flow of traffic along Tampines Expressway.



Officers established the identity of the man with help from CCTV footage and arrested him two days later. The man's licence was immediately suspended, police said.



No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing, police added.



Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists caught for dangerous driving may be fined up to S$5,000 or imprisoned for up to 12 months, or both.

Motorists can be fined up to S$10,000 or imprisoned up to two years, or both, for subsequent convictions. Their licence may also be disqualified.

"Driving against the flow of traffic is dangerous and could result in serious or fatal traffic accidents," said the police.

"All motorists are urged to drive safely and to strictly abide with traffic rules and regulations. Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of others."