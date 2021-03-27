Man arrested after driving off during a police check, dragging officer along

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning (Mar 27) after he allegedly drove off during a Traffic Police check and dragged an officer along with the moving vehicle.

In a media release, the police said the man was stopped for suspected traffic violations at about 7.30am along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), before the Balestier Road Exit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During the checks, the driver allegedly drove off suddenly and dragged the traffic police officer along with the moving vehicle for a distance,” they added.

The officer suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital. He is receiving treatment and is in stable condition, said the police.

The vehicle was later found abandoned along Towner Road, police said. The man was arrested on the same day for rash act causing grievous hurt, as well as for traffic and drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man will be charged on Monday. If convicted of rash act causing grievous hurt, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

“Road users are advised to comply with traffic rules and regulations, as well as abide by the directions of police officers during enforcement checks,” said the police.

“The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.”