Man arrested for cheating victims of more than S$50,000 in scams involving branded shoes

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sale of branded shoes, said the police on Thursday (May 20).

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to have cheated more than 15 victims of more than S$50,000," said the police.

The police said that they received several reports this month from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller selling limited edition branded shoes at a discounted price on Carousell.

After the victims made payment via bank transfers, PayNow or PayLah, the seller purportedly did not deliver the items.

Through investigations and close collaboration with Carousell, the police established the identity of the man and arrested him on May 19.

The man will be charged in court on Friday for cheating. If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised members of the public to be careful when making online purchases, and to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery. Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller.

Scammers may entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or WeChat by offering a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to them. They may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC or driver’s licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers. Do not fall for it.

If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800 722 6688. Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.