Man arrested over e-commerce scams involving sale of discounted Marina Bay Sands hotel packages

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sale of discounted Marina Bay Sands hotel packages, the police said on Thursday (Jan 21).

The police said they received several reports earlier this month by victims who were allegedly cheated by an online seller who had advertised the hotel packages on Carousell.

"After the victims made payments via bank transfers and PayNow/Paylah, the seller allegedly became uncontactable," said the police in a news release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is allegedly involved in at least eight cases of e-commerce scams amounting to more than S$360,000.



The police also urged buyers to take precautions when making online purchases, such as purchasing only from authorised sellers or reputable sources.



The man will be charged in court on Friday with cheating. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

