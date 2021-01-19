Man arrested after entering sleeping neighbour’s home and kissing her

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday, having been accused of letting himself into his neighbour's unit and kissing her as she slept.



In a news release on Tuesday (Jan 19), the police said they were alerted to the incident at noon on Jan 18 by the suspect himself.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had entered a neighbouring unit, which was unlocked, and allegedly kissed a woman several times while she was sleeping alone inside.



“The woman woke to the situation, screamed at the man to leave and contacted her family member for assistance," the police said.



The man then went back to his unit and locked himself in. When he called the police, he told them two people outside his unit “wanted to beat him”, the police said.



Officers responding to the call observed two people outside the unit who seemed to be confronting the man inside, and told them to stay away. The officers tried to persuade the man to open the door, but the man refused and threatened to "jump down from his unit".



Advertisement

Advertisement

Two hours after the Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force units were activated, the man finally relented and opened his door. He was taken to Changi General Hospital and referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment, the police said.



He will be charged in court on Wednesday with outrage of modesty and criminal trespass.

If he is convicted of outrage of modesty, he could be sentenced to up to two years’ jail, fined, caned or any combination of such punishments. For criminal trespass, he could face up to three months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$1,500.