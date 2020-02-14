Man arrested, suspected of cheating victim of S$175,000 for face masks

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Feb 14) after a victim handed over S$175,000 as a deposit for 500 cartons of face masks.

The police received a report on Friday from a man who claimed he was cheated by an online seller who advertised the sale of surgical face masks on Carousell.

The victim handed over the S$175,000 as a deposit for the face masks, which were intended to be distributed to the staff of a company.

"However, after receiving the deposit, the male suspect became uncontactable and did not deliver the goods," the police said in a news release.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio police division arrested the suspect on Friday. He will be charged in court on Saturday with cheating.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.



