Man arrested after trying to pay for ride with fake S$50 note

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for using a counterfeit S$50 note to pay for a private-hire car ride, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 19).

The case came to light on Feb 12, when the driver reported being given the fake note as payment by the passenger.



Advertisement

"The driver noticed the lack of security features on the note and rejected it," said the police.

She then returned the note to the passenger and lodged a police report.



Authorities also seized a colour printer and mobile phone as case exhibits. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Through follow-up investigations, officers arrested the 25-year-old man along Marsiling Rise at about 2pm on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police found counterfeit S$100 notes in his possession and seized those, along with a colour printer and mobile phone, as case exhibits.

The man will be charged on Wednesday.

If found guilty of counterfeiting currency notes, he could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined. Those convicted of using counterfeit currency notes in place of genuine currency notes could face the same punishment.

Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of possessing such notes could be jailed for 15 years and fined.

